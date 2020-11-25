Hollie Doyle: Jockey named The Sunday Times Sportswoman of the Year

Jockey Hollie Doyle has been crowned The Sunday Times Sportswoman of the Year for 2020.

The 24-year-old broke her own British record for the most winners in a calendar year by a female jockey in 2020.

In August, she became the first female jockey to win five races in a day, beating cumulative odds of 899-1 to make history at Windsor.

On receiving the prestigious Sunday Times Sportswoman award, Doyle told Sky Sports: "I was pretty shocked. I was delighted to even get nominated.

"When I saw the other competitors I was up against I thought that was a privilege in itself. When I was called the winner I was blown away really. It's just massive.

"I'm really pleased for the racing industry and as jockeys, we're being seen as sportspeople now because we really are and it needs to be going that way.

Image: Hollie Doyle enjoyed a magical day at Ascot earlier in the year

"Racing can be in its own little bubble as such, so it's really good to open the door to a wider audience maybe."

It caps a phenomenal year for Doyle.

She enjoyed a Champions Day double at Ascot in October, claiming her first victory at Group One level as Glen Shiel clung on by a nose to win the British Champions Sprint, as well as becoming the first female rider to win a race on British Champions Day.

Doyle also competed in the prestigious Breeders Cup in Kentucky for the first time this year, riding Royal Gurkha in the Juvenile Turf Sprint.

The awards, now in their 33rd year, have led the way in recognising and celebrating the outstanding contribution made to sport by women at all levels, from elite to grassroots and community-wide.

Other female athletes on the shortlist were: Lizzie Deignan (cyclist), Jessica Learmonth (triathlete), Fallon Sherrock (darts) and Georgia Taylor-Brown (triathlete).

Previous winners of the main award include Jessica Ennis-Hill, Elise Christie, Sally Gunnell, Tanni Grey-Thompson, Denise Lewis, Dame Kelly Holmes, Zara Tindall, Victoria Pendleton, Christine Ohuruogu and Laura Trott.

Dina Asher-Smith was crowned the 2018 and 2019 Sportswoman of the Year.

Image: Cyclist Dame Sarah Storey was recognised for her outstanding performances

Disability Sportswoman of the Year - Dame Sarah Storey (cycling)

At the 2020 Para-cycling Track World Championships - the 20th of her career - Storey took her total across both sports up to 38 world titles and 60 medals overall.

Vitality Grassroots Sportswoman of the Year Award - Zainab Alema (rugby)

Zainab Alema is a rugby player for Barnes RFC and a trailblazer, working to encourage more black and Muslim women to follow her lead and take up rugby.

Young Inspiration Award - Layla Banaras (football)

Layla Banaras is a 14-year-old footballer for Birmingham City FC U16s, having played for the club since the age of 8. As one of very few young Muslim women playing football at her level, she wants to inspire other young Muslim girls to take up the sport and hopes to become the first Muslim woman to play for England.

Influencer Award - Alice Liveing (fitness)

Alice Liveing, a qualified personal trainer, spent lockdown running regular livestream Instagram workouts for her 680,000 followers to keep people active. She is also an ambassador for Women's Aid, using her platform to speak about the rise in cases of domestic violence during lockdown.

