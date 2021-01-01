Harry Fry: Metier ready for Tolworth at Sandown

Harry Fry believes Metier has everything in his favour ahead of his bid for Grade One honours in the Unibet Tolworth Hurdle at Sandown.

A 150,000 guineas purchase last year after displaying smart form on the Flat in Ireland, the son of Mastercraftsman made an excellent start to his jumping career on his debut for new connections at Newton Abbot in October.

Metier doubled his tally with a dominant front-running victory at Ascot last month and is well fancied to complete his hat-trick in this weekend's top-level feature.

"He's in good form, he has form in the ground and a stiff two miles will suit him," said Fry.

"We're really looking forward to seeing if he can continue on an upward curve."

The Michael Scudamore-trained Do Your Job won a couple of minor races at Ffos Las and Ayr in October, before filling the runner-up spot behind Llandinabo Lad in a Listed contest at Haydock.

The winner has since finished second in a Grade Two at Ascot to give the form some substance.

Scudamore said of Do Your Job: "He goes there in great form and didn't run a bad race at Haydock. In hindsight, things probably didn't quite go to plan that day. I'm not saying we'd have won, but with different tactics, perhaps we might have finished closer to the winner.

"The form doesn't look too bad now. We probably have to step up again on Saturday, but there's no reason why he shouldn't handle the track and he's handled that ground before.

"He deserves his place in the field."

Ben Pauling's Shakem Up'Arry, who is owned by football manager Harry Redknapp, brings plenty of jumping experience to the table as a second-season novice.

The Flemensfirth gelding chased home the brilliant Shishkin in a novice hurdle at Newbury last term, before finishing down the field in the Ballymore at the Cheltenham Festival, but he has subsequently turned in two sound efforts.

"I think he'll run a massive race on Saturday. He's a very nice horse who is 100 per cent a chaser for next season, but two miles on soft ground around Sandown is about as ideal as you could get for him really," said Pauling.

"He's in good form and had a solid run to finish fourth in a handicap at Haydock last time out. I hope he'll run a nice race."

Jane Williams saddles Galice Macalo, who after winning at Warwick and Stratford in October, finished runner-up in a competitive Listed handicap hurdle over this course and distance four weeks ago.

The trainer's son Chester Williams takes the ride, and said: "I can't wait to ride her - she is a very exciting mare. She has done everything right this season and was probably unlucky to be beaten by a good horse last time.

"She is very progressive. We know that the track and trip suit her well and she loves deep ground.

"She has got to go there with every chance. It would be lovely to get a Grade One on the CV."

Grandeur D'Ame (Oliver Sherwood), Smurphy Enki (Chris Gordon) and Tile Tapper (Chris Honour) complete the field.

Veterans' Chase latest

Anthony Honeyball hopes the addition of cheekpieces and a tongue tie can help Jepeck bounce back to form and secure back-to-back victories in the Unibet Veterans' Handicap Chase at Sandown.

The 12-year-old will bid to open his account for the season by repeating his success of 12 months ago in the three-mile final of the veterans' series.

After pulling up over course and distance in November on his return to action, Jepeck suffered the same result on his most recent outing in last month's Welsh National Trial at Chepstow.

Honeyball said: "He seems in good form at home - we've had this race in mind since he qualified at Carlisle at the end of last season and we have gone through similar paces to end up in the final.

"Last season he was coming into the race off some pretty good efforts over hurdles and his confidence was sky high.

"His two runs this season have been nothing to get excited about, but hopefully the addition of cheekpieces and a tongue tie can spark him up.

"He is back down to the same mark as last year's race, but I think it is a tougher race this year. There are no signs at home to suggest why he won't run well."

Crosspark has not won since landing the 2019 Eider Chase at Newcastle and has finished second in his three starts so far this season.

Caroline Bailey, trainer, said: "Crosspark is fit and well and he goes there in good form from his last run at the track.

"He has gone up 6lb since the start of the season as he is running so well, but you can't ignore that (the rise) is frustrating when they aren't winning.

"The handicapper thinks he is still improving from 10 to 11, but whether he has too much weight, only time will tell.

"He won't particularly like it if it becomes sticky, but it was pretty horrible last time and he ran well and we know he stays well."

Lucy Wadham expects recent Cheltenham runner-up Potters Legend to have no problems handling the testing conditions.

She said: "I thought we were going to get there at Cheltenham, but both he and third probably helped the winner pick up. However, he ran on well to the line.

"This race has been in the back of our mind, but he would have probably run at Cheltenham on New Year's Day, so it's plan B.

"He is probably as good now as he has ever been as he has just matured as a chaser. He is a very strong horse, so he pretty much handles any ground."

Paul Nicholls believes a day out hunting has sharpened up Sametegal, who will be seeking a first success since the 2016 Greatwood Gold Cup at Newbury.

"This veterans' race has been the target for Sametegal ever since he finished sixth in the Grand Sefton Chase over the National fences at Aintree," said Nicholls in his Betfair column.

"He is so consistent he doesn't get much help from the handicapper and he ran as well as ever when a close third behind Step Back at Sandown over three miles early in November.

"Sametegal loved his day out with the Blackmore and Sparkford Hunt the other day. I expect him to run his usual honest race, though he does find it hard to win."

Sir Ivan has run well in both starts over two and a half miles this season, however trainer Harry Fry expects the 11-year-old to be equally effective stepped back up in trip.

Fry said: "He's been running consistently well this season, which has always been his downfall really because he never moves much in the handicap.

"He ran his best race over fences in a long time the last day at Leicester.

"Obviously this is a step back up in trip, but he's got form over the distance and takes his chance."