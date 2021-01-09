Good Advice at Kempton

Sage Advice made a victorious jumps debut in the Watch Racing Free Online At Ladbrokes Juvenile Hurdle at Kempton.

The Dr Richard Newland-trained four-year-old added to his sole Flat win for former handler Joseph Murphy with a stylish success in the two-mile prize.

Travelling well throughout, the 7-4 favourite only needed shaking up by Sam Twiston-Davies on the run to the last before going on to score by six lengths.

Twiston-Davies said: "He took to it well, jumped well and relaxed well. He picked up the horse of Olly Murphy's (Tinnahalla) quite nicely and jumped the last well and got the job done, which was the main thing.

"What I was impressed with was how he quickened up on quite holding stuff. We could have a look (at something like the Adonis).

"This is a new owner to the Newland team and he has plenty of juveniles and he compares quite similarly to a lot of the others, so hopefully he can progress."

Barbados Buck's will have his sights raised on his next start after completing a hat-trick for the season in the Play Ladbrokes 1-2 Free On Football Novices' Hurdle.

Having registered back-to-back wins at Southwell, the Paul Nicholls-trained six-year-old once again demonstrated stamina is his forte in the extended three-mile prize as he successfully shouldering a 10lb penalty to victory.

One of a handful of runners in with a chance turning for home, the 2-1 favourite responded well to pressure between the final two flights before drawing clear to defeat runner-up Fedelta by four lengths.

Nicholls said: "He is a three-mile chaser in time. It was a fair thing to keep galloping with a 10lb penalty like that. He is just a nice horse.

"He was fit and well and handled the soft. These sort of horses wouldn't want it quick.

"There are plenty of good races for him, but he wouldn't want to run for a month to six weeks.

"I hadn't thought about it (Albert Bartlett), but Harry (Cobden, jockey) said we should probably give him an entry."