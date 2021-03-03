Hollie Doyle dominates at Kempton with spectacular 2,522-1 five-timer

Hollie Doyle dominated at Kempton on Wednesday evening as she rode a spectacular 2,522-1 five-timer.

It was the second five-timer of Doyle's career after she became the first female rider to complete the feat at Windsor last August, but the rider also put an extra feather in her cap by landing five successive races at the Sunbury venue.

She kicked off with victory aboard Tony Carroll's Della Mare (15-8 favourite) in the second division of the Unibet New Instant Roulette Classified Stakes, before triumphing aboard the Archie Watson-trained Laos (7-2) in the Unibet Casino Deposit £10 Get £40 Bonus Novice Stakes.

Highland Avenue (4-9 favourite) then provided the highlight of her five-timer with an impressive verdict in the 'Road To The Kentucky Derby' Conditions Stakes for trainer Charlie Appleby.

Doyle then steered home two more winners for Carroll in Sir Titan (14-1) in the Try Our New Price Boosts At Unibet Handicap and Madrinho (8-1), who claimed the Try Our New Super Boosts At Unibet Handicap before teaming up with favourite Chinese Whisperer in the closing event.

Sent off a 5-2 chance, Chinese Whisperer looked like he could help Doyle set a new benchmark as he was still in front in the final furlong, but Merweb swept through on the inside as Doyle's mount dropped back to fourth - foiling her bid for another slice of history.