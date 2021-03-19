Minella Indo takes Gold Cup glory at Cheltenham

Henry de Bromhead claimed a famous one-two in the WellChild Cheltenham Gold Cup as Minella Indo repelled the challenge of A Plus Tard.

With Rachael Blackmore opting to partner A Plus Tard, it was left to Jack Kennedy to steer home the winner in the Festival feature.

It was a straight shootout between the stablemates from the top of the straight, with Minella Indo going for home first.

Blackmore tried to rally her mount after the last in a bid for another historic success, but A Plus Tard just could not catch the 9-1 winner.

Dual champion Al Boum Photo had to settle for third as the 9-4 favourite, with Native River fourth and Frodon fifth.

Leading British hope Champ was pulled up at an early stage after a series of jumping errors.

Kennedy said: "I can't believe it, this is what I've dreamt of since I was a child. I'm just so grateful to Henry and (owner) Barry Maloney for giving me a chance and the opportunity to ride him. I can't thank them enough, I'll owe them forever.

"This is what I live for. I just can't believe this is after happening, I'm delighted.

"I was there very soon on him, but I didn't want to disappoint him, he carried me into it and I didn't want to be taking him back.

"I landed over the last and he pricked his ears, he was pulling up, but it wasn't out of tiredness and when he heard Rachael coming back at him, he took off again. It's unbelievable stuff."

De Bromhead said: "It's unbelievable. I'm delighted for all connections - the Maloneys, Barry and Mike and everyone.

"We've had so much fun with this guy, we weren't beaten by much with Monalee and to go and do it with him, he's just an incredible horse.

"He comes alive here and I suppose when you saw Allaho winning like he did yesterday, it gave us more confidence with him.

"He's amazing, he just comes alive. He's like a different horse, a little bit like (Champion Chase winner) Put The Kettle On.

"I think I'm still in my hotel, it's Monday evening and I'm about wake up and nothing's even started yet. That's where I'm at at the moment, it's brilliant.

"A Plus Tard was amazing, he ran a cracker for the Thompsons of Cheveley Park. Both jockeys were amazing, it's just brilliant."