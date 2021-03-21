Rebecca Bastiman dies after long illness aged 40

Trainer Rebecca Bastiman has died at the age of 40 following a long illness, it has been announced.

She saddled more than 100 winners after taking over from her father, Robin, at the family stables in Cowthorpe near Wetherby in 2015.

A statement on Bastiman's Facebook page read: "It comes with extreme sadness and heartache that I'm posting this, but sadly Rebecca Bastiman has peacefully passed away after a long illness.

"Being a trainer was her dream her life, her everything, she put 110 per cent into the love and care of her four-legged friends.

"Rebecca was a dedicated trainer and a hard worker, she was first on the yard and last to leave, she mucked out and rode out and loved the challenge of problem horses and sweetening them up.

"Rebecca will leave a hole in many people's hearts, but her legacy will go on and never be forgotten. The world has lost a special, beautiful person but the heavens have gained an angel."

The news prompted a flood of tributes on social media.

Fellow Yorkshire trainer Julie Camacho said on Twitter: "We would like to send our heartfelt condolences to Rebecca Bastiman's family and friends. She is a big loss to the racing world and we are so sorry to hear of her passing."

Scottish trainer Linda Perratt wrote: "We would like to send our condolences to the family and friends of Rebecca Bastiman at this time. Our memory of Rebecca will be her greeting us with a smile and friendly chat. We'll miss her on the northern circuit. R.I.P. Rebecca.

Top northern Flat jockey Paul Mulrennan posted: "Very sad news to hear of the passing of Rebecca Bastiman, a lovely lady who absolutely loved her horses. Myself and @acmulrennan send our sincere condolences to Becky's family, friends and all at Goosemoor Farm."

Fellow rider Harrison Shaw added his thoughts, saying: "Really sad news to hear of the passing of Rebecca Bastiman a lovely lady and a sad loss to Yorkshire Racing. My thoughts are with Rebecca's Family at such a sad time. RIP Becky."

The Bastiman family will be forever associated with the brilliant sprinter Borderlescott, who won back-to-back Nunthorpe Stakes in 2008 and 2009.

Bastiman's best season was in 2018 when she had 27 winners and amassed nearly £250,000 in prize-money. Probably her best horse was Hayadh, winner of the Thirsk Hunt Cup in 2019, who she also owned.