Adam Kirby booked for John Leeper in Derby

Adam Kirby is looking forward to the big-race ride on Cazoo Derby hopeful John Leeper at Epsom next month.

Kirby will be on board Ed Dunlop's colt, currently among the most prominent British hopes in the ante-post market for the Classic on June 5.

He has also already ridden John Leeper on the gallops, and is confident he will be suited by his Epsom assignment.

A clutch of other high-profile jockeys had been linked with the possibility of riding the son of the mighty Frankel and Dunlop's Snow Fairy - who won the 2010 Oaks for the same owners.

But confirming reports that he will be in the saddle, Kirby told Sky Sports Racing: "I'm really pleased with that - thanks to all connections.

"I'm looking forward to him."

John Leeper, named after Dunlop's father and training great John, has won both his starts this season - under Hollie Doyle and most recently William Buick, in a Listed race at Newmarket last weekend.

He pulled hard in that slowly-run contest over 10 furlongs, but Kirby expects a different set of circumstances in the Derby.

"I've sat on him, and he's a lovely moving horse," he added.

"I wouldn't describe him as keen - he just covers a lot of ground.

"I hope it's a true-run race, and it will be fine."