Adam Kirby booked for John Leeper in Derby

Adam Kirby is looking forward to the big-race ride on Cazoo Derby hopeful John Leeper at Epsom next month.
Kirby will be on board Ed Dunlop's colt, currently among the most prominent British hopes in the ante-post market for the Classic on June 5.
He has also already ridden John Leeper on the gallops, and is confident he will be suited by his Epsom assignment.
A clutch of other high-profile jockeys had been linked with the possibility of riding the son of the mighty Frankel and Dunlop's Snow Fairy - who won the 2010 Oaks for the same owners.
But confirming reports that he will be in the saddle, Kirby told Sky Sports Racing: "I'm really pleased with that - thanks to all connections.
Trending
- Nuno to leave Wolves
- Kane: De Bruyne a striker's dream to play with
- Why is Nuno leaving Wolves now?
- Wilder won't step aside; Fury vows destruction
- Merson Says: Expect a drama-filled final day
- 'Too good to believe?' | Hamilton welcomes Ferrari threat
- PL predictions: Chelsea to miss out on top four
- Tuchel: Villa fans give Chelsea disadvantage in top-four race
- Explained: Saunders' corner dispute after eye injury
- Is Usyk the 'perfect' problem for Joshua?
"I'm looking forward to him."
John Leeper, named after Dunlop's father and training great John, has won both his starts this season - under Hollie Doyle and most recently William Buick, in a Listed race at Newmarket last weekend.
He pulled hard in that slowly-run contest over 10 furlongs, but Kirby expects a different set of circumstances in the Derby.
"I've sat on him, and he's a lovely moving horse," he added.
"I wouldn't describe him as keen - he just covers a lot of ground.
"I hope it's a true-run race, and it will be fine."