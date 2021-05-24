Sky Sports Racing to broadcast The Uncomfortable Race on horse racing's struggles with diversity and inclusion

Racing has been left behind other sports in the drive to encourage diversity and inclusion.

That's the verdict of three young men from ethnic minority backgrounds featured in The Uncomfortable Race, a Sky Sports Racing feature to be broadcast on the first anniversary of the murder of George Floyd.

The programme, which airs on Sky Sports Racing at 10.30am on Tuesday morning, focuses on the experiences of Kanane Francis, Callum Halliwell and Elijah Michael, who are all forging careers in the sport but have been frustrated by racing's response following Floyd's murder in Minneapolis on May 25, 2020.

Talking to Josh Apiafi, the trio send a clear message to the sport's leaders that the failure to acknowledge the Black Lives Matter movement will continue to alienate those from ethnic backgrounds.

The feature is part of programming on Sky Sports Racing that focuses on diversity and inclusion within racing and also includes interviews with Ashleigh Wicheard, Assistant Travelling Girl at Neil Mulholland Racing and 2020 Godolphin Stud & Stable award winner, James Frank, now manager of Hascombe and Valiant Stud.

The Uncomfortable Race will be broadcast on Sky Sports Racing at 10.30am, Tuesday May 25th 2021 and will be followed by an interview with British Horseracing Authority Chair, Annamarie Phelps.