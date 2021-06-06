Royal Ascot: Winter Power ready for King's Stand surge for trainer Tim Easterby after York victory

Winter Power won the Listed Westow Stakes at York last month and is a general 6-1 shot for the King's Stand Stakes at Royal Ascot next week; watch every race at Royal Ascot live on Sky Sports Racing, June 15-19

Monday 7 June 2021 10:58, UK

Silvestre De Sousa riding Winter Power to victory at York
Image: Silvestre de Sousa riding Winter Power to victory at York

Tim Easterby reports Winter Power in fine shape for the King's Stand Stakes at Royal Ascot following her impressive victory at York last month.

The three-year-old filly staked a big claim for sprint honours when running away with the Listed Westow Stakes on the Knavesmire.

She was carrying on where she left off last year, having ended a busy juvenile campaign with a convincing victory in the Group Three Cornwallis Stakes at Newmarket.

Get racing news on your phone

Get racing news on your phone

Never miss a story with all the latest racing news, interviews and features on your phone. Find out more

Easterby said: "She's in great order, she couldn't be better.

"She was impressive at York, and she's impressive all the time."

Trending

The Great Habton trainer also expects Art Power to be at fever pitch for the Diamond Jubilee Stakes after he too made his seasonal reappearance at York's May meeting.

Easterby&#39;s Art Power sprints to victory in the Palace of Holyroodhouse Handicap at Royal Ascot last year
Image: Easterby's Art Power sprints to victory in the Palace of Holyroodhouse Handicap at Royal Ascot last year

The four-year-old burst on the scene when scoring at Royal Ascot last summer, before going on to win at Group Three level and running creditably in three Group Ones.

Also See:

The Dark Angel colt blew away the cobwebs when sixth to Starman in the Duke of York Stakes.

"He's in great form. His race at York has put him right," said Easterby.

Follow Sky Sports Racing on Twitter

Follow Sky Sports Racing on Twitter

See the latest horse racing news, interviews and features from Sky Sports Racing

Lampang also booked his place at the Royal meeting when ending a 21-month losing spell at Hamilton on Thursday.

"It was good to see him come back to form. He's a good horse," said Easterby.

"He's in the Wokingham, and there's the seven-furlong race [Buckingham Palace], but I'd think he'd have to go for the Wokingham.

"He'd have a very good chance. The stiff six furlongs will suit him."

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports