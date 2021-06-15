Oxted and Cieren Fallon win King's Stand Stakes

Oxted returned to his brilliant best to run out victorious in the King's Stand Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Roger Teal's sprinter was reunited with an inspired Cieren Fallon - who had partnered him to success in the July Cup last season - and the young rider was able to stand up in his saddle to salute the watching crowd a few strides from the line.

The five-year-old was surprisingly running over the minimum distance for the first time in his career, although he had won the Portland Handicap over five and a half furlongs at Doncaster in 2019.

The pace in the early stages was red hot, with even Wesley Ward's Maven struggling to keep tabs on the flying females Que Amoro and Winter Power.

As Que Amoro began to weaken, Winter Power was left in front - but Jim Crowley appeared to have her covered on Battaash with a furlong to run.

However, last year's winner, who had a setback in the off-season meaning he was making his seasonal debut, failed to pick up when Crowley asked for an effort and he was eventually swamped, although he clung on gallantly for fourth.

Oxted (4-1) had been under pressure for a while, but powered through close home to win going away by a length and three-quarters from Arecibo and American raider Extravagant Kid.

It was a first Royal Ascot winner for both trainer and jockey, the son of six-times champion Kieren Fallon who himself enjoyed so many memorable days at the showpiece meeting.