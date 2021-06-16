Indie Angel shines under Dettori at Ascot

Frankie Dettori posted a landmark 75th Royal Ascot winner as John and Thady Gosden's Indie Angel sprang a surprise in the Duke of Cambridge Stakes.

Dettori, striking for the second time for the Gosdens at this year's meeting, bided his time on the 22-1 winner as Parent's Prayer set out to make all and then Lady Bowthorpe made her bid for Group Two glory.

The Italian manoeuvred into position to challenge on the stands side, took over from eventual runner-up Lady Bowthorpe and had two and a half lengths to spare at the line - with favourite Queen Power staying on to take third, just another short head away.

Indie Angel, owned by Cheveley Park Stud, was overturning last month's Newmarket form - having finished only fourth in the Dahlia Stakes behind both Lady Bowthorpe and Queen Power, over a furlong further than this.

"Everything fell right today," Dettori said.

"She likes faster ground, cover, and she likes plenty of room - she got all three of those things.

"Well done to the Gosden team, the Clarehaven team."

Gosden said: "In fairness she won very well last backend, it went a little wrong and I probably ran her before she had come to herself in the spring and she had a little complication in her last race. But we knew she could be competitive with the top fillies - (but) to say that she'd win by two and a half lengths? No, that would have been wishful thinking.

"She relaxed beautifully and she's bloomed. She looked a different filly today than when we last ran her back in May.

"You've got to be looking forwards. She's now won a Group Two so maybe you start trying to climb even higher up the ladder. We won it last year (with Nazeef) and there are nice races like the Sun Chariot and the nice fillies' race (Falmouth) at the July meeting for her, so those are possibilities.

"Right now, we're savouring this moment."

Of Lady Bowthorpe, trainer William Jarvis said: "All credit to the winner who was very impressive, but I feel easier ground would have suited us better.

"When a filly is running as well as she is my inclination is not to give her a break. She's in the Falmouth, but ideally I would love her to try at a mile and a quarter on decent ground in the Nassau (at Goodwood), with the Sun Chariot a possibility longer term."

Sir Michael Stoute added of Queen Power: "She's a model of consistency, that's for sure, and I guess the trip was a little short of her best."