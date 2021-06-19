Wonderful winner of Hardwicke Stakes at Royal Ascot

Wonderful Tonight returned to action better than ever with a resounding success in the Hardwicke Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Having ended the season with two Group One wins, including at Ascot on Champions Day, trainer David Menuisier has repeatedly stated her main target this year is the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe in October.

He had also warned she may be keen in the early stages first time out - which she was - and that she would come on for the run. Given how she won that seems ominous for her future rivals.

Having taken a lead into the straight, when William Buick pressed the button Wonderful Tonight (5-1) sprinted clear, leaving some top-class horses in her wake to give Menuisier the first winner of his career at the Royal meeting.

Aidan O'Brien's Broome came from out of the pack to chase her down but while he was closing close home, the filly still had a length and a half in hand crossing the line. Hukum, who travelled smoothly throughout, was third.

Buick said: "She's top class. She was very good last year when I won on her in a fillies' race on Champions Day. She probably does handle good ground quite well, but this performance was her best as she showed me a turn of foot I'd never seen from her before.

"David and his team have bided their time with her. She's very versatile and can make her own running. She was entitled to be a bit fresh on her first run back, but the race went nice and smooth.

"She does everything right, David had her in tip-top shape today and it's great for Chris Wright (owner) as well. I think David will work back from the Arc."