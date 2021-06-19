Amazing Rohaan lands the Wokingham under Shane Kelly

Rohaan's dream season continued apace when he flew home to claim the Wokingham Stakes at Royal Ascot.

David Evans has worked wonders with the three-year-old, who can surely now lay claim to being one of the best sprinters in training.

Dropped out in last by Shane Kelly, he weaved his way through before quickening impressively to beat Fresh by a neck, with the Queen's King's Lynn a fine third given he ran in the King's Stand on Tuesday.

Rohaan (8-1) would have been running in the Commonwealth Cup, Friday's Group One for three-year-olds, but for the fact he is a gelding.

Having beaten Dragon Symbol at Haydock last time out, who was subsequently first past the post in the Commonwealth Cup, the form now looks red-hot.

He started his progression winning on the all-weather at Newcastle off a handicap mark of 55 and defied a rating of 112 on this occasion.

Rohaan was providing both Evans and Kelly with their first Royal Ascot winner.

Evans said: "I was stood in the stands watching on the big screen and it felt good when I saw his white face coming there.

"I was confident, but you never know what the draw's going to do and this is Royal Ascot.

"He's just improved himself physically and takes his work well in the morning. I've only known the owner a few months, and if he hadn't sent him to me he would now be with someone else.

"In truth today wasn't the ideal race and we were in two minds whether to run. But now I'm glad we did. It really hasn't sunk in, but I think all being well he will be supplemented into the July Cup."

He added: "I think the rule to bar geldings from the Commonwealth Cup is stupid, whoever made it up. The form was there for all to see too, we beat Dragon Symbol."

Kelly said: "I'm delighted for his new owner and for David Evans.

"I was worried how far detached I was after 50 yards, but that's his style, he's just lazy early.

"After a furlong and a half he'd come back on the bridle. He's a horse that comes alive when you need him and he did that today."

Of landing his first winner at the showpiece fixture, he added: "I'm overdue, I probably should have one before now, but that is history.

"It goes without saying, but Dave is brilliant. I got lucky with David, had a few winners and the rest is history."