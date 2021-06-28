Falmouth Stakes: Lady Bowthorpe to seek Group One glory against own sex at Newmarket for trainer William Jarvis

Lady Bowthorpe is to seek Group One glory against her own sex in the Tattersalls Falmouth Stakes at Newmarket on July 9 as long as the ground is suitable.
Having reappeared this season with a victory in the Dahlia Stakes at Newmarket, the five-year-old mare took her form to a new level at Newbury when taking on colts and geldings in the Group One Lockinge Stakes.
She beat all bar John and Thady Gosden's Palace Pier, arguably the best miler in Europe, and was over five lengths clear of the third.
She ran against other females on her latest start when second to Indie Angel in the Group Two Duke of Cambridge Stakes at Royal Ascot.
Trainer William Jarvis reports Lady Bowthorpe, owned by music agent Emma Banks, to have taken that race well.
"She's come out of it pretty well and we're very pleased with her," said the Newmarket handler.
"Providing the ground isn't too quick, she'll go for the Falmouth Stakes at the July meeting."