Falmouth Stakes: Lady Bowthorpe to seek Group One glory against own sex at Newmarket for trainer William Jarvis

Lady Bowthorpe was second behind Indie Angel in Group Two Duke of Cambridge Stakes at Royal Ascot last time out; William Jarvis reports his mare to have come out of the race well and will head to Newmarket if the ground is not too quick

Monday 28 June 2021 16:06, UK

Kieran Shoemark riding Lady Bowthorpe win the Betfair Dahlia Stakes at Newmarket
Image: Kieran Shoemark riding Lady Bowthorpe win the Betfair Dahlia Stakes at Newmarket

Lady Bowthorpe is to seek Group One glory against her own sex in the Tattersalls Falmouth Stakes at Newmarket on July 9 as long as the ground is suitable.

Having reappeared this season with a victory in the Dahlia Stakes at Newmarket, the five-year-old mare took her form to a new level at Newbury when taking on colts and geldings in the Group One Lockinge Stakes.

She beat all bar John and Thady Gosden's Palace Pier, arguably the best miler in Europe, and was over five lengths clear of the third.

Get racing news on your phone

Get racing news on your phone

Never miss a story with all the latest racing news, interviews and features on your phone. Find out more

She ran against other females on her latest start when second to Indie Angel in the Group Two Duke of Cambridge Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Trainer William Jarvis reports Lady Bowthorpe, owned by music agent Emma Banks, to have taken that race well.

Trending

"She's come out of it pretty well and we're very pleased with her," said the Newmarket handler.

Also See:

"Providing the ground isn't too quick, she'll go for the Falmouth Stakes at the July meeting."

Follow Sky Sports Racing on Twitter

Follow Sky Sports Racing on Twitter

See the latest horse racing news, interviews and features from Sky Sports Racing

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports