Hamilton races: Tuesday's meeting abandoned after medical emergency at Scottish track involving camera crew

Racing at Hamilton had been delayed for more than an hour before confirmation of the meeting being abandoned; incident involves camera crew at the Scottish track; RaceTech say a full investigation is already underway

Tuesday's meeting at Hamilton racecourse has been abandoned due to a medical emergency at the track involving camera crew.

Racing at the Scottish venue had been delayed by more than an hour following the incident.

The first race was scheduled for 2.15pm, with that time initially revised to 2.45pm as emergency services attended.

A tweet from RaceTech, who supply broadcast services for racing, read: "We are aware of the situation @HamiltonParkRC & awaiting further information as to the well-being of our operators. A full investigation is already underway. Thank you for your concern & messages."

Hamilton Park tweeted: "Unfortunately racing today has been abandoned due to an accident involving camera crew at the course.

Ticket holders will be contacted with regards to transfer of ticket or refund.

"Ticket holders will be contacted with regards to transfer of ticket or refund. Sending our thoughts and very best wishes to all involved."

Hamilton clerk of the course Harriet Graham said: "We called the police and the ambulances and fire brigade reacted really quickly.

"With everything it takes a lot of time for things to be assessed, the fire brigade were fantastic and they worked through their protocols.

"We obviously delayed racing to start with. We were given a timeline of half an hour and then it was an hour, but the most important thing was the safety of the two casualties and getting them to hospital.

"The decision was made by the stewards and ourselves as we still didn't have a timeline as to when the site would be safe to race, so we decided to abandon racing.

"It's very unfortunate that this incident has happened."