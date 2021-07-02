Hollie Doyle blog: Leicester the destination on Saturday in search of more winners after Brighton double

Leicester is the destination for Sky Sports Racing ambassador Hollie Doyle on Saturday. She gives us the lowdown on her seven rides and looks ahead to partnering a well-bred newcomer for her boss Imad Alsagar on Monday.

The action has been a little low-key for me since Royal Ascot but I've been happy to keep the winners rolling in and hope to supplement my midweek Brighton double when I head to Leicester for seven rides on Saturday.

My best chance could be my last ride of the day on Adrian Wintle's KENSTONE, who re-appears in the Smooth Drive Home Handicap (4.30). This gelding ran well to be second under my fiancé Tom Marquand at Chepstow a couple of weeks ago - his first start since last November on ground that was quick enough for him.

Any rain that arrives in the East Midlands ahead of this race will be a plus for the eight-year-old whose three wins on turf have all come on ground no faster than good. He's back off an unchanged mark for a trainer who does a great job with the limited ammunition he has to fire.

Dolphin out to cause a splash

Roger Charlton has found an interesting opportunity for Lady Bamford's well-bred DOLPHIN, who makes her handicap debut in the CDA Wine Cooler Handicap (2.10).

Hollie Doyle's rides at Leicester 1.00 - Accacia (A Watson) 1.35 - Haidarah (M Bell) 2.10 - Dolphin (R Charlton) 2.45 - Mystery Show (A Watson) 3.20 - Golden Force (C Fellowes) 3.55 - Shecandoo (C Allen) 4.30 - Kenstone (A Wintle)

It's a tough enough race, with Mark Johnston's Frankel colt Reams Of Love out to build on a solid effort at Haydock Park and Sir Michael Stoute's Evaluation - a son of Gold Cup winner Estimate - trying a visor for the first time.

The step up to 1m4f should prove ideal for her, as she stayed on well over a shorter trip to be third in a Goodwood maiden last time and looks to be starting on a fair enough mark of 70.

Old friend Golden still a Force

Image: Golden Force, ridden by Stevie Donohoe (right) on their way to win the Sky Lotto Handicap Stakes at York

It'll be nice to get back on GOLDEN FORCE in the KLG Windows and Conservatories Handicap (3.20) at Leicester - a race that he looks capable of winning on last year's form.

He won three times for Charlie Fellowes in 2020, including a decent handicap at York on fast ground at the end of July, and is only 4lb higher in the weights now. He's also got winning form over this 7f, too.

I finished a fair fifth on him in a Windsor handicap when he was trained by Clive Cox a couple of years ago and this task is certainly within his capabilities.

Show's prospects a Mystery

Image: Doyle, far side, wins on Mystery Show at Ascot in May

Archie Watson has done well to find MYSTERY SHOW a fillies' race at Leicester. She is more than capable of winning the Smooth Radio East Midlands EBF Fillies' Handicap (2.45), but I honestly don't know what to expect!

She's a talented three-year-old, as she proved when winning a Silk Series handicap at Ascot in May, but does have her own ideas about racing.

Winning on her that day was a pleasant surprise but she hasn't built on that in two runs since. Though any rain would definitely help her chances, giving weight to Rae Guest's hat-trick seeking Jewel In My Crown won't be easy.

Image: Doyle (red cap) wins on Iva Reflection for the first leg of a double on Tuesday

Step up in trip for unexposed turf filly

Conrad Allen's SHECANDOO - a filly I finished fourth on at Lingfield in the spring - must prove herself over 6f in the MrTyre.com Fillies' Handicap (3.55) at Leicester after winning over the flying five on the Polytrack in April, but is unexposed on turf and does have form over further.

I also ride ACCACIA for Archie (Watson) in the Smooth Breakfast With Gareth Evans Selling Stakes (1.00). She ran quite well in a better class seller at Goodwood and won't get a better chance to get her head in front.

Riding HAIDARAH in the Showcase Cinemas EBF Maiden Stakes (1.35) will be a learning curve. Michael Bell's four-year-old hasn't seen a racecourse before but the team is in good form so hopefully he can emerge with credit.

Desert shaping well ahead of debut

I'm looking forward to DESERT PIONEER's racecourse debut, which could be over 1m in the Follow At The Races On Twitter Novice Stakes (8.45) at Windsor on Monday.

Owned by my boss Imad Alsagar, he's been progressing well for James Ferguson, who has done so well in a short space of time since joining the training ranks. I galloped this Dubawi colt in Newmarket recently and he gave me a really nice feel.

St Mark's 'intriguing' in Eclipse

How disappointing to see only four runners declared for Saturday's showpiece, the Coral-Eclipse (3.35) at Sandown.

I'm keeping everything crossed for Tom's (Marquand) ADDEYBB, who makes his domestic re-appearance after that wonderful Group 1 success Down Under in April. The easy ground is very much in his favour and William Haggas can be relied upon to have him in tip-top condition.

Mishriff clearly sets the standard, however, even though he's dropping back in trip, but Aidan O'Brien's three-year-old St Mark's Basilica is an intriguing opponent. He's already won two Group 1's overseas this year and could be a real danger getting 10lb from his elders.