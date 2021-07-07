Newbury Racecourse sign five-year deal with Sky Sports Racing to show all 29 annual meetings from January 2024

Newbury Racecourse have signed a five-year deal with Sky Sports Racing to show all 29 annual meetings on the channel from January 2024.

Sky Sports Racing will add an extremely valuable portfolio of prominent fixtures across both flat and jump to the schedule, including the Dubai Duty Free Spring Trials, the Group 1 Al Shaqab Lockinge, Ladbrokes Winter Carnival and Grade 1 Challow Hurdle.

Sky Sports Racing's global rights portfolio already includes Royal Ascot, Chester's Boodles May Festival, The Cazoo St Leger Festival at Doncaster and Chepstow's Coral Welsh Grand National as well as the Breeders' Cup, US Triple Crown, Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe and the Melbourne Cup Carnival.

From 1 April 2023, all fixtures operated by Newbury Racecourse PLC will be distributed to the retail betting sector via TRP. The channel currently represents the retail betting rights for horseracing fixtures at all sixteen Arena Racing Company ("ARC") racecourses, as well as Fakenham, Hexham, Newton Abbot, Plumpton and Ripon.

In addition, Newbury Racecourse PLC's online media and data rights will be represented and distributed by TRP from 1 January 2024.

Newbury Racecourse announces five-year media rights agreement with The Racing Partnership and Sky Sports Racing from 1 April 2023 👉https://t.co/RYBObsn6yI@SkySportsRacing @arenaracingco @AtTheRaces pic.twitter.com/WzoHsPTgJY — Newbury Racecourse (@NewburyRacing) July 7, 2021

Julian Thick, chief executive of Newbury Racecourse said: "We are delighted to announce this strategic partnership with TRP and Sky Sports Racing.

"We believe the new agreement secures a positive and exciting future for Newbury Racecourse and its shareholders and fits with our long-term values and aspirations for the business.

Image: Frankie Dettori celebrates winning The Al Shaqab Lockinge Stakes on Palace Pier at Newbury

"Sky Sports Racing offers a very attractive platform for us with its extensive reach to 14 million homes, a particularly strong supporting digital footprint with both attheraces.com and associated channels as well as the brand alignment and cross promotional opportunities that come with being part of the larger Sky family.

"We would like to thank our current rights holders, RMG who have done and continue to do an excellent job for Newbury and have been a valued partner of ours since 2004."

Matthew Imi, chief executive, Sky Sports Racing, added: "Everyone at Sky Sports Racing is delighted at the prospect of a partnership with Newbury Racecourse.

"We regard it as a great privilege to be working with one of our sport's most important and progressive participants and look forward to being able to attract significant audiences to their content through our domestic and international broadcast and digital platforms.

"Since the inception of Sky Sports Racing, we have added Ascot, Chester and Bangor-on-Dee to our portfolio of racecourse partners, and we very much look forward to Newbury joining in 2024.

"Working closely with our wagering partners and maximising the exposure Sky Sports can bring to Newbury's fixtures, events and high-quality brand we believe this will translate into significant long-term opportunities for them on many different levels."