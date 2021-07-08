King George: Ascot next for Derby hero Adayar while Charlie Appleby plans the St Leger for Hurricane Lane

Charlie Appleby delighted with Derby heroes Adayar and Hurricane Lane; Epsom winner Adayar on course for King George at Ascot later this month with Hurricane Lane to be kept fresh for St Leger at Doncaster

Thursday 8 July 2021 16:29, UK

Adayar ridden by Adam Kirby
Image: Adayar, ridden by Adam Kirby, wins the Cazoo Derby at Epsom

Adayar and Hurricane Lane were both reported to be in top form as Charlie Appleby looks to future plans for his Derby-winning colts.

Adayar struck gold at Epsom, while his stablemate claimed the Irish equivalent - and could have the final Classic of the year at Doncaster as his next engagement.

For Adayar, it will be the King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes at Ascot next.

Appleby said: "Touch wood, all is well - they're (both) in great form.

"Adayar worked on Saturday and is building up towards the King George. He's done very well for his break, he put a nice bit of condition on, so it's time to start taking a bit back off again. I couldn't be any happier with him.

Hurricane Lane gets up late on to deny Lone Eagle in the Irish Derby at the Curragh
Image: Hurricane Lane gets up late on to deny Lone Eagle in the Irish Derby at the Curragh

"Hurricane Lane has come out of the Irish Derby very well. It looked a tough, hard race - and I thought he'd sleep for a few days afterwards, but he's come out of the race bouncing.

"We'll potentially go straight to the St Leger with him."

Reflecting further, the Godolphin trainer said: "It's been a great year.

"We were always confident with the three-year-olds. We didn't have a Group One-winning two-year-old last year, but we always felt with the pedigrees that they'd come into their own as three-year-olds - and they've not let us down.

"To have two Derby winners with two different horses is very unusual for our stable. It's great for the team, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed and Godolphin.

"Like in any sport, when you have good players around you, it makes the yard tick away nicely."

