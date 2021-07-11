Mehnah to return to action for Kevin Prendergast at Killarney

One-time Classic hope Mehnah is set to reappear in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Cairn Rouge Stakes at Killarney this week.

Trainer Kevin Prendergast has earmarked Wednesday's Listed contest over a mile as her comeback run following a setback.

The daughter of Frankel tweaked a muscle which ruled her out of the Irish 1,000 Guineas at the Curragh and also the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot.

But the half-sister to Prendergast's 2016 Irish 2,000 Guineas winner Awtaad has been back in work for several weeks, and is ready to return to action.

"She runs in the Listed race in Killarney on Wednesday," said the County Kildare trainer.

"She couldn't be better. We look forward to running her there, and hopefully she'll put up a good show."

Mehnah has had just the two career starts, both over seven furlongs.

She made a winning debut at Dundalk in September, and just failed to catch Keeper Of Time in the Group Three 1,000 Guineas Trial at Leopardstown in April.