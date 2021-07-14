Grand Prix de Paris: Hurricane Lane and William Buick storm to Group One victory to double up on Irish Derby win

Hurricane Lane stormed to a decisive victory in the Grand Prix de Paris to double his Group One tally for the season.
Charlie Appleby's Irish Derby hero, ridden once more by William Buick, was prominent throughout at Parislongchamp, running past Aidan O'Brien's pace-setter The Mediterranean with apparent ease.
The son of Frankel, who was third in the Cazoo Derby at Epsom despite losing two shoes, finished six lengths clear of another of O'Brien's trio Wordsworth in second.
The William Haggas-trained second favourite, Alenquer, was given a patient ride by James Doyle and picked off a few rivals late-on for third, with The Mediterranean finishing fourth after a brave effort from the front.
Hurricane Lane now has five wins from six career starts and could head to the St Leger at Doncaster in September next.
Buick's only other ride on the card at Parislongchamp ended in disappointment as Joe Tuite's well-backed filly Via Sistina - a 5-1 joint-second favourite - finished last of 10 in the Group Two Prix De Malleret.
The impressive Goodwood winner had raced prominently early but faded to the line, eventually finishing eight-and-a-half lengths behind the winner, Andre Fabre's Babylone.