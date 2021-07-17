Rachael Blackmore: Grand National-winning jockey in 'good spirits' after undergoing surgery following Killarney fall

Jockey Rachael Blackmore is in "good spirits" after undergoing surgery following a fall that saw her suffer a fractured ankle and hip injury at Killarney on Friday.

The Grand National-winning rider, who had had earlier won two races on the fifth and final day of the meeting, was injured when favourite Merry Poppins fell in the handicap hurdle.

The 32-year-old was attended to on track by medics for almost half an hour before being moved into an ambulance.

Update from @ihrb_ie Senior Medical Officer, Dr. Jennifer Pugh



“Rachael Blackmore sustained a fractured ankle and hip injury following her fall in Killarney on Friday evening. She has had surgery overnight and is in good spirits this morning.” — IHRB (@ihrb_ie) July 17, 2021

The Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board's senior medical officer, Jennifer Pugh, issued an update on Saturday morning, which read: "Rachael Blackmore sustained a fractured ankle and hip injury following her fall in Killarney on Friday evening.

"She has had surgery overnight and is in good spirits this morning."

Blackmore became the first female rider to win the Grand National at Aintree in April when triumphing with Minella Times.

In March, Blackmore became the first woman to ride the winner of the Champion Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival, aboard Honeysuckle, and her six winners at the meeting saw her crowned leading jockey.