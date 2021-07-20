Sussex Stakes: Palace Pier to miss Goodwood due to unsatisfactory blood results with Deauville target next

Palace Pier will miss next week's Qatar Sussex Stakes at Goodwood following unsatisfactory blood results.
The Kingman colt is unbeaten in three starts this season - taking his Group One tally to four with top-level victories in the Lockinge at Newbury and the Queen Anne Stakes at Royal Ascot.
John and Thady Gosden's stable star looked set for a mouth-watering clash with Jim Bolger's 2000 Guineas and St James's Palace Stakes winner Poetic Flare at Goodwood, but he has been ruled out of the summer showpiece meeting.
Thady Gosden said: "His bloods are off, and obviously it wouldn't have been the right thing to do to try and push him into the Sussex.
"The next race that suits him is the Prix Jacques le Marois (at Deauville). We'll have to miss Goodwood, which is frustrating.
"Hopefully we'll take him to France. He obviously won the Jacques le Marois last year, so it's a good back-up."