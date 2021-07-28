Hollie Doyle blog: Eager to get Racing League started with team talkSPORT after return to Glorious Goodwood on Thursday

Hollie Doyle is hoping team talkSPORT can get off to a strong start in the new Racing League as she cheers on following a return to Glorious Goodwood for four rides on Thursday.

Team talkSPORT should push hard for title

Though I'm in action at Goodwood, I'll be watching with great anticipation when the William Hill Racing League gets underway at Newcastle on Thursday evening, live on Sky Sports Racing.

It's an exciting concept with 12 teams competing in 36 handicap races over a six-week period and I'm delighted to be a part of it.

Jack Mitchell and Cieren Fallon will be riding alongside me in Team TalkSPORT, and with trainers Michael Bell, Ed Dunlop, James Fanshawe and Roger Varian providing our ammunition, I'm expecting us to be pushing hard at the top of the table.

The Racing League is a great way of attracting new people to racing and the prize money on offer will make the 36 races ultra-competitive and great to watch.

Don't write off Richmond dark horse

I thought KHUNAN ran a super race in the Group Two Norfolk Stakes at Royal Ascot, so he looks an exciting ride in the Group Two Unibet Richmond Stakes (2.25) at the Goodwood Festival on Thursday.

He finished little more than a length behind the winner Perfect Power, his stable companion, and was fourth home in his group on the stand side, but that's not his only encouraging piece of form.

The Twilight Son colt went to win his race over six furlongs at Pontefract at the end of May, only to be caught on the run up the hill by Angel Bleu, who paid that form a huge compliment by winning the Group Two Vintage Stakes on Tuesday.

He won't mind the ground if it stays on the easy side - it was soft when he finished second at Pontefract - and could be over-priced.

Perfect Power is entitled to be better fancied after winning the Norfolk but this looks an open renewal and I'm grateful to Richard Fahey for giving me a competitive chance in a Group race.

Image: Doyle is in flying form after riding a treble at Goodwood on Tuesday

Ground a worry for Newmarket winner

I've picked up some nice rides for Mark Johnston this season and am delighted to be back on board MR EXCELLENCY in the Unibet '15 To Go' Kincsem Handicap (1.50) on Thursday.

I won on him over 10 furlongs at Newmarket a month ago and was pleased to see him follow-up under stable apprentice Jonny Peate at Chepstow, taking his win record to a very respectable four from seven.

Image: Doyle teams up once more with trainer Mark Johnston to ride Mr Excellency

Mark likes his horses to slide along so he's well drawn to do that in stall four and has only 8st 1lb to carry off his new mark.

My main concern is the ground, which Frankie Dettori described as "dead" yesterday, as he has a fast-ground action and certainly enjoyed the quick conditions at Headquarters.

Draw a question mark for well-bred Kingdom

The draw hasn't been kind to KINGDOM GIRL in the Tatler EBF Maiden Fillies' Stakes (4.45) on Thursday.

I finished behind her when she ran a pleasing debut in a seven-furlong maiden at Newmarket's July Festival, finishing less than four lengths off the winner. It rode like a decent race and she's entitled to come on for the experience.

Kingdom Girl's by Kingman and is a half-sister to 10 winners including Group Two winner Hatta Fort, so her trainer William Knight will be keen to get that all-important No. 1 next to her name at some stage.

Whether that will be on Thursday we'll have to wait and see - she heads to Goodwood in preference to a similar race at Kempton on Monday but is badly drawn in stall 13.

Balding colt can confirm progress

ALDBOURNE has been progressing well with racing and makes his handicap debut off an attractive mark in the Goodwood Racecourse Patrons Nursery (4.10) at Goodwood.

He produced his best performance on his third start at Epsom, keeping on well over seven furlongs on easy ground.

That experience will serve him well for this downhill test so hopefully he can take another step forward from a decent starting point in stall six in a fiercely competitive race.

Shoemark has winning chance in Nasssau

Image: Kieran Shoemark goes for his first Group One winner with Lady Bowthorpe in the Nassau Stakes

Kieran Shoemark deserves his place on the big stage and no one would be more delighted than me to see him win his first Group One on LADY BOWTHORPE in the Qatar Nassau Stakes (3.35) at Goodwood.

Kieran has struck up an effective association with William Jarvis's mare, who has run three massive races in defeat this season since winning the Group Two Dahlia Stakes at Newmarket in May.

She was the only one to chase up Palace Pier in the Lockinge and was doing all her best work at the finish after being short of room behind Snow Lantern in the Group One Falmouth Stakes last time. On this ground, I do think she's the one they all have to beat.

Early Gold Cup dreams with Goodwood hero Trueshan

Image: Doyle smiles as Goodwood Cup winner Trueshan is led back into the winner's enclosure

Now the dust is settling on TRUESHAN's wonderful victory in the Group One Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup on Tuesday, connections will be planning where he goes next - and he isn't short of options.

Alan King, his trainer, has mentioned the Group One Prix du Cadran in France in the autumn, where he's likely to get his favoured soft ground, and a return to Ascot on Champions Day to defend his stayers' crown would be another consideration.

Beyond that, I'm already dreaming about next season's Ascot Gold Cup, but wherever he turns up he's proven beyond question what a force he is when conditions are in his favour.