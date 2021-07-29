Glorious Goodwood: Lady Bowthorpe sweeps home to win Nassau Stakes to give jockey Kieran Shoemark his first Group One

Lady Bowthorpe provided jockey Kieran Shoemark with his first Group One success - and trainer William Jarvis his first since 1994 - as she won the Qatar Nassau Stakes at Goodwood.

Owned by music agent Emma Banks - who said pre-race she felt like she was headlining Glastonbury - the five-year-old hit the front just over a furlong out and powered away from there.

For a mare having her first run over 10 furlongs Shoemark was in no doubt about the 100-30 winner's ability to see out the trip - and rather than play his hand late he kept things simple and the result was never in doubt.

Viewed as an unlucky loser in the Falmouth Stakes last time out - the form of which was franked in the Sussex Stakes by Alcohol Free and Snow Lantern - Lady Bowthorpe was in third before careering away from Zeyaadah and Joan Of Arc.

Zeyaadah was a length and a half behind at the line, with Joan Of Arc another half-length back. Breeders' Cup winner Audarya briefly threatened, but her challenge proved short lived as she faded into fifth.

Newmarket trainer Jarvis' last Group One success was with Grand Lodge in the 1994 St James's Palace Stakes

Asked for his reaction to this success, he said: "It feels fantastic - we've dreamt about this for a long time.

Image: Lady Bowthorpe provided Shoemark with his first career Group One winner

"We knew she was always special, and I'm so chuffed for the team at home more than anything because they work so hard - we only have seven or eight staff.

"I was confident she'd stay. I was a little worried about Roger's [Varian] filly [Zeyaadah] - because she wasn't stopping - but I knew we had that turn of foot.

"She relaxes so much better now - she's a superstar.

"I'm thrilled for Kieran. He's a delightful young man with impeccable manners.

"He obviously went through a bad place - but he's come out the other end, and it's great to see."