Shergar Cup: Team-by-team guide to Ascot fixture featuring Derby winner Adam Kirby and Hayley Turner's Ladies Team

Great Britain and Ireland will split in two and go head-to-head in this year's Shergar Cup at Ascot as the unique fixture returns from a two-year absence.

The two teams are joined by regulars, the Ladies team, with the Rest of the World - the defending champions - incorporating the European team for Saturday's edition, live on Sky Sports Racing.

The Shergar Cup, now in its 20th running, is a unique fixture in the global racing calendar that sees the world's top jockeys compete for points across a thrilling six-race card.

Great Britain

Adam Kirby (captain), Cieren Fallon and James Doyle

Derby-winning jockey Adam Kirby captains the Brits as he returns to the competition for the first time since his debut appearance in 2018.

Kirby enjoyed his biggest career win this year, riding Adayar to Epsom glory in June. That was a first Classic for Kirby, one of the sport's most consistent high-performers, averaging approximately 138 winners a year since 2011.

Image: Adam Kirby celebrates as Adayar wins the Cazoo Derby

He is joined by multiple Group One winner James Doyle, who at just 33 years old has already amassed 1,500 winners, with over 120 being Group successes.

Cieren Fallon, son of six-time champion jockey Kieren Fallon, recorded his first Royal Ascot success this year with Oxted in the King's Stand Stakes.

The 22-year-old former champion apprentice recently passed 150 career winners.

Ireland

Joe Fanning (captain), David Egan and Tadgh O'Shea

Image: Joe Fanning was an extremely popular winner of the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot this year

Weighing room legend Joe Fanning proved his popularity this year after riding Subjectivist to victory in the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot.

The 50-year-old was received a hero's welcome as he returned to the winner's enclosure at the Berkshire track in June.

The Dublin-born star captained the Great Britain and Ireland team in 2016.

Image: Rising star David Egan joins team Ireland for Saturday's Shergar Cup

He is joined by former captain Tadgh O'Shea, who led the Great Britain and Ireland team in 2019 when making his Shergar Cup debut.

David Egan completes the Irish team, having gone from strength to strength in recent seasons, including winning the $20m Saudi Cup on board Mishriff earlier this year.

Ladies

Hayley Turner (captain), Mickaelle Michel and Nicola Currie

Image: Via Serendipity and Hayley Turner return after winning the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Mile in 2018

Hayley Turner, winner of the competition's Silver Saddle for top jockey in 2018 and 2019, returns to lead the Ladies team.

Turner became the first female jockey to ride 100 winners in a calendar year and has won multiple Group races, as well as enjoying two Royal Ascot successes.

Image: Josephine Gordon, Hollie Doyle and Hayley Turner lift the Shergar Cup trophy in 2018 after victory for the Ladies Team

She is joined by international star Mickaelle Michel, who has ridden big winners all over the world, most notably in Japan and Italy.

Michel, whose experiences include finishing third in the World All-Star Jockeys Championship in Sapporo in 2019 and winning the Group Two Premio Jockey Club in Italy, will make her British debut at Ascot. Scottish jockey Nicola Currie makes her Shergar Cup debut.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Mickaelle Michel has ridden winners all over the world, becoming a global superstar at just 26 years old, and is now set to make a 'dream' debut at Ascot in the Shergar Cup on Saturday

Rest of the World

Sean Levey (captain), Kevin Stott and Andrea Atzeni

Image: Sean Levey is all smiles after victory on Snow Lantern at Newmarket

Swaziland-born Sean Levey takes the captaincy honours for 2019 winners, the Rest of the World.

Levey has 12 Group wins and a Classic on his CV. His most recent big success coming at Newmarket in the Falmouth Stakes where he sensationally edged out both the fancied Mother Earth and Alcohol Free in the final strides.

Kevin Stott from Denmark and Italian Andrea Atzeni are his team-mates.

A total prize fund of £252,000 is up for grabs, which each of the six races worth £42,000.