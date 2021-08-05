Racing League: Team ODDSbible and Ireland enjoy Doncaster doubles as Racehorse Lotto take narrow lead

There was double delight for team ODDSbible and Team Ireland on raceday two of the Racing League, as Frankie Dettori's Newmarket Red squandered their early lead.

Dettori, making his Racing League debut at Doncaster on Thursday, took the pre-competition favourites past 100 points with a third-placed finish in the opening race, but the ever-consistent Team Racehorse Lotto ended the night on top.

Two third-placed finishes, a fourth and a fifth saw Racehorse Lotto, represented by trainers George Boughey, James Ferguson, William Knight and Stuart Williams, pick up valuable points throughout and move onto 122 points, three clear of BullionVault.

Image: Racing League team standings after week two at Doncaster

Team Swish and jockey Saffie Osborne took the first race with the well-backed Tenaya Canyon beating eToro Racing's Copper Knight over five furlongs.

The Irish, represented by brothers Joseph and Donnacha O'Brien, recorded their first victory of the Racing League, with Dylan Browne McMonagle riding Night of Romance to win race two.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Frankie Dettori thoroughly enjoyed his first taste of the Racing League and revealed how trainer John Gosden told him to fight for every point.

Having struggled in week one, team Ireland doubled up with Moon Daisy beating Swish's Vindolanda in a thrilling finish to the last.

Josephine Gordon, making her first appearance in the competition, tasted victory in race three for BullionVault as Foxtrot Sizzler denied Osborne and team Swish a second winner.

Image: Josephine Gordon rides Foxtrot Sizzler to victory in race three at Doncaster for team BullionVault

Martin Dwyer, who joked his only target was to beat Dettori, then took races four and five in quick succession, riding Martyn Meade's Bake and Brian Meehan's Corbulo.

ODDSbible's two wins takes them up to third in the overall table on 115 points, seven clear of a three-way tie for fourth involving Team Swish, Team talkSPORT and ThoroughBid.

Image: The Racing League jockeys pose before the first at Doncaster

"It feels fantastic and it's great to do it here at Doncaster," said ODDSBible team manager Sam Sangster.

"We thought Bake was our best chance today, and it's just great for the team and everyone involved to have a winner."

Reflecting on his winner, Ireland's Browne McMonagle, who was having his first rides at the track, said: "I'm delighted. We didn't get off to a good start last week - but hopefully now we'll start to get a couple of points on the board.

"I'm just pleased to be on the team, and to have got the first winner out of the way."