Ripon's Great St Wilfrid green light for Mr Wagyu

John Quinn's improving sprinter Mr Wagyu has been given the all-clear to add to his laurels in the William Hill Great St Wilfrid at Ripon on Saturday.

The six-year-old began the season with a rating of 70 on May 1 and his win at Goodwood last time out has seen him put up to a career high mark of 99.

Goodwood was his fifth win of the season, and a 13th in all, and Quinn now has his sights set on the highlight of the season at Ripon.

"We're happy with him, he's come out of Goodwood very well and we're intending to run him," said the Malton handler.

"This horse was a nice horse in his younger days but then he lost his way a bit. He's come back better than ever this season.

"Of course it gives you great satisfaction when that happens, it's great for everyone in the yard - the lads and the lasses have done a great job looking after him.

"I don't know where it's come from, this improvement. He wintered well and we were happy with him but I never thought he'd do what he's done - but we're delighted."