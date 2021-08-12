Prix Jacques le Marois: Alpine Star in good form as Jessica Harrington's filly aims for Deauville prize

Alpine Star returns for another shot at the Prix Jacques le Marois after finishing second behind Palace Pier last year; Jessica Harrington's filly was second on reappearance at York in Listed Lyric Filies' Stakes

Thursday 12 August 2021 14:47, UK

Frankie Dettori wins the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot on Alpine Star
Image: Frankie Dettori wins the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot on Alpine Star

Alpine Star is reported to be in good form as she attempts to go one better in the Prix Du Haras De Fresnay-le-Buffard Jacques le Marois at Deauville on Sunday.

Jessica Harrington's filly only found Palace Pier too strong by three-quarters of a length 12 months ago when the ground was heavy.

That was the second of three occasions the daughter of Sea The Moon was runner-up in a Group One last season, after scoring at the top level in the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot on her first and only other start in 2020.

Get racing news on your phone

Get racing news on your phone

Never miss a story with all the latest racing news, interviews and features on your phone. Find out more

Connections needed to give her a prep run after nine months off the track before returning to Deauville. Alpine Star returned in a Listed race at York last month, going down by a short head to Aristia after a pulsating finish.

"Mrs Harrington is very pleased with the filly and it's nice to get her back in Group company," said Alan Cooper, racing manager for owners the Niarchos family.

Trending

"The conditions should be very different this year. The ground is soft at the moment and the forecast is dry, so it should be good racing ground. Last year it was very deep.

"She needed to have a run before we considered coming to Deauville. It didn't quite pan out as we'd hoped, but she came out of it very well and it brought her along so she should be on top of her game on Sunday."

Also See:

Palace Pier wins the Queen Anne Stakes at Royal Ascot
Image: Palace Pier is set to defend his title at Deauvillle

Alpine Star and Palace Pier, trained by John and Thady Gosden, were among 10 horses left in the Group One following the latest acceptance and supplementary stage.

Should Palace Pier be successful, he would be only the third horse to win back-to-back renewals after Miesque (1987 and 1988) and Spinning World (1997 and 1998).

Aidan O'Brien remains two-handed with Order Of Australia and Mother Earth while Andre Fabre has left in both Victor Ludorum and Midtown.

Follow Sky Sports Racing on Twitter

Follow Sky Sports Racing on Twitter

See the latest horse racing news, interviews and features from Sky Sports Racing

Jim Bolger relies on Poetic Flare after withdrawing stablemate Mac Swiney.

Ecrivain, Colosseo Usa and Chindit are the others left in the mix. Millebosc was the only other withdrawal.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

GolfPass on Sky Q