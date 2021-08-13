Worcester weighing room attacked by vandals on Thursday night leaving temporary structure 'completely trashed'

The weighing room at Worcester racecourse has been "completely trashed" after vandals broke in during an overnight attack on Thursday.

Videos shared on the track's official Twitter page showed significant damage to the temporary structure, added to ensure the jockeys are able to be socially distanced during the coronavirus pandemic.

Partition walls, tables and benches all appeared to have been broken, while a separate kitchen area was also raided.

Worcester is set to host a jump meeting on Wednesday, August 18. Sky Sports Racing has contacted West Mercia Police for comment.

An official from Worcester racecourse commented: "The team have their heads in their hands, they feel like crying. But, we'll pick ourselves up, dust ourselves down and put it all together for racing next week.

"It's not that easy running a racecourse at times."

Rebecca Davies, executive director at the track, added: "The weighing room has been completely trashed overnight.

"There's a public right of way through the racecourse and they've broken into the facility.

"There's absolutely no reason whatsoever, nothing has been stolen or taken, it's just mindless, pointless vandalism.

"The team are sorting through the broken bits, we've had to ring various contractors because it's the jockeys' changing rooms that we are using for racing next Wednesday and Sunday.

"If we were racing today we wouldn't be able to go ahead, but everyone's been fantastic actually and we've got everything lined up for the companies to come in who provide various bits of equipment that need replacing and changing in time for racing next week.

"It's a lot of hard work and a lot of wasted money, plus time that we don't really have, but the people that have done it don't see that or think like we do."