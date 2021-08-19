Racing League: Week four team and jockey standings as Hayley Turner takes clear lead and Team ThoroughBid edge ahead

We are now two-thirds of the way through the inaugural Racing League and there is a contrasting situation at the top of the team and jockey standings.

The top five teams are separated by just 18 points following a highly-competitive week four at Windsor, where Hayley Turner made the most of her full book of rides to open up a 20-point lead in the jockey standings.

Turner picked up 25 points for her win for Team ThoroughBid with Quickstep Lady, and her other rides helped lift her to a total of 184 points.

Jack Mitchell heads the chasing pack on 164 points after scoring on Dark Lion, with Saffie Osborne, who had led after week three, on 157 points after drawing a blank on the night.

Racing League jockey standings after week four Hayley Turner 184 points Jack Mitchell 164 Saffie Osborne 157 Louis Steward 153 Martin Dwyer 138 Hector Crouch 107 Luke Morris 89 Paddy Mathers 81 Charles Bishop 80 Kieran O'Neill 73

Louis Steward also had six rides at Windsor for Goat Racing and stormed up the leaderboard into fourth place on 153 points after winning on Via Serendipity and then following that with a third and second place.

Veteran Martin Dwyer failed to make the frame with his three rides and is fifth with 138 points, while Hector Crouch is up to 107 points in sixth courtesy of an impressive win with Champagne Piaff.

Goat Racing's strong finish to the meeting saw them cut the gap to Team ThoroughBid to just three points at the top of the team standings - 245 points to 242.

Image: Racing League team standings after week four

Team talkSPORT struck with Dark Lion and they are third on 232 points, just one ahead of Team Swish, who slipped from first to fourth after failing to build on Fernando Rah's second place in the opener.

Team BullionVault, who were represented by Champagne Piaff, are just behind in fifth on 229 points.

Joseph O'Brien was at Windsor to saddle five runners for Team Ireland, but they failed to make their mark and the team are down in 10th place on 165 points.

The Racing League returns to Lingfield for week five next Thursday, before the finale at Newcastle on Thursday September 2.