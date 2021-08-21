City Of York Stakes: Space Blues too good for rivals as William Buick enjoys classy victory for Charlie Appleby

Charlie Appleby's five-year-old Space Blues back to winning ways after fourth in Group Two Lennox Stakes at Goodwood last month; 11-8 favourite wins at York under jockey William Buick; "It was what we wanted to see from him," said Buick

Saturday 21 August 2021 15:52, UK

William Buick riding Space Blues to win The Sky Bet City Of York Stakes
Image: William Buick riding Space Blues to win The Sky Bet City Of York Stakes

Space Blues made his class tell as he claimed a cosy victory in the Sky Bet City of York Stakes.

A Group One winner last term, Space Blues had claimed a big-money prize in Saudi Arabia earlier in the year - but subsequently disappointed on Dubai World Cup night and was given a break until reappearing at Goodwood.

Fourth on his return, Space Blues had clearly taken a big step forward for the outing and was travelling supremely well with two furlongs to go as early leader Lord Of The Lodge dropped away quickly.

William Buick had to get to work on the Charlie Appleby-trained winner in the final furlong, as stablemate Glorious Journey and the admirable Highfield Princess tried to peg him back, but Space Blues had the required extra in reserve to prevail by a length and a half as the 11-8 favourite.

Highfield Princess just edged out Glorious Journey by a neck for the runner-up spot.

Real World ridden by Marco Ghiani wins The Sky Bet And Symphony Group Strensall Stakes during Sky Bet Ebor day of the Welcome to Yorkshire Ebor Festival 2021 at York racecourse. Picture date: Saturday August 21, 2021. See PA story RACING York. Photo credit should read: Nigel French/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder.
Image: Godolphin also enjoyed victory in the Strensall Stakes on Saturday with Marco Ghiani winning on Real World

Buick said: "That was ideal for him. He settled well, which he does do now in his races. The loose ground on top was a bit of an unknown. It's shifting a little bit underneath them.

"He was struggling a bit early on and then when he changed gear and lowered himself, he really found his stride. It was a good performance and in many ways it was what we wanted to see from him.

"He ran so well in the Lennox at Goodwood on very soft ground and the race didn't work out the way we hoped it would. He came on for that and it was nice to see him do that.

"Six and a half furlongs and seven is his trip. A stiff six on good or softer ground might suit him.

"We'll see where he goes next but I don't think we'll be trying to change too much in distance.

"He might work into a Foret horse on Arc weekend or something like that."

