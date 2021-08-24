York Ebor Festival: Ehraz produced bad scope after Acomb Stakes to leave team going back to the drawing board

Ehraz won impressively in Crocker Bulteel Maiden Stakes at Ascot in July; Shadwell Estate racing manager Angus Gold happy to put line through disappointing Acomb Stakes effort after unsatisfactory scope

Tuesday 24 August 2021 12:11, UK

Ehraz runs out a very impressive winner of the Crocker Bulteel Maiden Stakes at Ascot
Image: Ehraz won impressively at Ascot last month but disappointed at York

It is "back to the drawing board" for connections of Ehraz, who produced an unsatisfactory scope after disappointing in the Acomb Stakes at York.

Trainer Richard Hannon had made no secret of the regard in which he holds the Showcasing colt, and his previous win at Ascot looked exciting.

Ehraz was sent off joint second favourite in last week's Group Three alongside Noble Truth, who had beaten him on debut. But neither had any answer to 25-1 winner Royal Patronage - with favourite Dubawi Legend also well beaten in third.

"We've just got to put a line through that - he didn't scope very well," said Angus Gold, racing manager for Ehraz's owner Shadwell Estate.

"It was too bad to be true, and it was a strange race altogether. But that is taking nothing away from the winner, who was very impressive.

"They just sort of went nowhere in behind, and the supposed good horses just never made up any ground at all.

"We'll get him right, and those at home think he's very good - certainly better than he showed there.

"It's a case of back to the drawing board."

