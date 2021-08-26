Sun Chariot Stakes: Saffron Beach heading back to Newmarket after returning to winning ways at Sandown

Saffron Beach will stay closer to home for the Kingdom Of Bahrain Sun Chariot Stakes on October 2 rather than head abroad.

Trainer Jane Chapple-Hyam had mooted a trip to Canada for the E.P. Taylor Stakes after her stable star got back to winning ways at Sandown on Saturday.

However, those plans have been shelved for the time being for the 1000 Guineas runner-up, with travel possibly on the agenda next year.

"The plan going forward will be to head to the Sun Chariot. It is her backyard and she has done extremely well there before having won there twice and finishing second there twice in four starts so she knows the track really well," said Chapple-Hyam.

"She had excuses in the Oaks as it came up really heavy and she had a dirty lung after finishing down the field in the Falmouth Stakes.

"She finished second in the 1000 Guineas so we knew she had the ability to win more Group races and it was important getting more black type on Saturday. She was dominant in that last furlong and when Hollie (Doyle) asked her to go two out she shot clear which was nice to see.

"I think a race like the E.P. Taylor Stakes is really a race for four-year-olds.

"We feel she can travel next year for a race like that when she is that bit older."