Davy Russell looking forward to Gordon Elliott reunion as he moves closer to return from long-term injury

Davy Russell is looking forward to linking up once more with trainer Gordon Elliott as he returns to race-riding after nearly a year out through injury.
The Cheltenham Gold Cup and Grand National-winning jockey has been on the sidelines since dislocating and fracturing vertebrae in a first-fence fall in the Munster National at Limerick in October aboard Doctor Duffy.
Russell, 42, is yet to put a date on his return to action but has been working hard on his fitness this summer.
He is excited by the prospect of renewing his association with Elliott, whose six-month ban for bringing racing into disrepute ends on September 9.
The pair have combined for some huge victories, including Tiger Roll's back-to-back Grand National triumphs in 2018 and 2019.
"We've been putting a good old shift in now and it's all coming together. We're just waiting for a drop of rain for those better horses to come out," he said.
"Me and Gordon work well together and he's been a huge part of my career for a long time, so it's great. I'll be waiting to see what Gordon's plan is and fit in with that.
"Fingers crossed I'll be back as soon as possible. When the rain comes, and the ground is safe for those good horses to come out, we'll be ready to rock."