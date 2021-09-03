Prix du Moulin: Richard Hannon says Snow Lantern has 'nothing to lose' in Baaeed clash as Poetic Flare skips Paris

Friday 3 September 2021 11:39, UK

Jockey Sean Level is all smiles after victory on Snow Lantern at Newmarket
Image: Jockey Sean Level is all smiles after victory on Snow Lantern at Newmarket

Richard Hannon believes he has "nothing to lose" by allowing his star filly Snow Lantern to take on the unbeaten Baaeed the Prix du Moulin at ParisLongchamp on Sunday.

The William Haggas-trained Baaeed is a hot favourite to successfully graduate to Group One level this weekend, having been hugely impressive in winning each of his four starts to date.

With Jim Bolger deciding against declaring his 2000 Guineas and St James's Palace Stakes hero Poetic Flare, who instead looks set to head to next weekend's Irish Champion Stakes, Snow Lantern could prove to be Baaeed's biggest threat.

The daughter of Frankel has already proven herself in Group One company, with a top-level triumph in the Falmouth Stakes at Newmarket sandwiched by creditable placed efforts in the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot and the Sussex Stakes at Goodwood.

Hannon said: "Hopefully this race will show her in a better light - I think she could have been closer at Goodwood.

Baaeed ridden by Jim Crowley wins the Edmondson Hall Solicitors Sir Henry Cecil Stakes during Ladies Day of the 2021 Moet and Chandon July Festival at Newmarket racecourse. Picture date: Thursday July 8, 2021.
Image: Baaeed takes on his first Group One test at ParisLongchamp on Sunday

"It's a very good race and we'll find out where we stand. We can always go back to fillies only company in the Sun Chariot after this.

"You can't be frightened of one horse. Baaeed has looked very good and I'm sure he'll take a lot of beating.

Poetic Flare wins the St James&#39;s Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot
Image: Poetic Flare has not been declared and is likely to head to the Irish Champion Stakes next

"He travels very well in his races and in some of his races he's looked unbeatable.

"I'm sure it will be a good race and I'm looking forward to it - we have nothing to lose."

Aidan O'Brien saddles both Order of Australia and Lope Y Fernandez, who will be ridden by Ryan Moore and Ioritz Mendizabal respectively.

Andre Fabre's Victor Ludorum and Peter Schiergen's German filly Novemba complete the six-strong field.

