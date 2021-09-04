Ascendant Stakes: Kevin Ryan dreaming of 2000 Guineas for 'very special' Haydock winner Triple Time

Kevin Ryan views Triple Time as a potential Classic contender for next season following an impressive front-running victory in the Betfair Exchange Ascendant Stakes at Haydock.

The son of Frankel was sent straight to the lead by Andrea Atzeni and comfortably shrugged off the attentions of Hafit and land an emphatic success in the one-mile contest.

Having made all when winning by nine lengths to open his account over the course and distance on his third start, Triple Time (3-1) took the step up to Listed company in his stride.

He moved strongly in front and pulled out more when challenged by the 8-11 favourite Hafit to land the spoils by a length and a half.

Ryan said: "He's a homebred horse of Sheikh Mohammed Obaid's and even in the spring we thought he was very special.

"He's taken a bit of time. Physically he's there, but mentally he's just taken racing to really learn the job.

"He was very impressive today. We were very worried about the ground, but Sheikh Mohammed Obaid is never afraid to get them beat and we decided we'd find out if handled it or not.

"He's handled it and he's probably handled it because he's a very good horse."

Paddy Power cut Triple Time to 10-1 from 16-1 for the Juddmonte Royal Lodge Stakes at Newmarket on September 25.

Image: Andrea Atzeni and Triple Time are led back into the winner's enclosure at Haydock

And while Ryan is in no rush to commit to the exciting colt's next target, he already has one eye on races like the 2000 Guineas and French Derby next season.

"I'll have to speak to Sheikh Mohammed Obaid about that (Royal Lodge)," said the trainer.

"He's done everything we've needed to do this year and he's obviously identified himself as a very talented horse.

"We'll do what's right by the horse. He's going to be a very exciting horse for next year."

He added: "We were talking about the horse the other day and I think 10 furlongs is as far as he'll want to go.

"You'd have to think of him as a Guineas horse - that's usually the best trial for any race. I presume that's where we'll probably be leaning to next year."