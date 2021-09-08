St Leger Festival: Jim Crowley taken to hospital after Doncaster fall from Jadhlaan leaves jockey 'very sore'

Jim Crowley has been given the 'all clear' after the jockey was taken to hospital following a nasty fall at Doncaster in the opening race of the St Leger Festival.

Crowley was unseated near the finish line as his mount, the Mark Johnston-trained Jadhlaan, appeared to suffer a serious injury as he chased home the winner, Modern Games.

Crowley, whose next three intended rides all won under replacement jockeys, was sent to the Northern General Hospital in Sheffield for checks.

Doncaster's clerk of the course Roderick Duncan said Crowley had been very sore, but "conscious and stood up walking" as he left the track.

Speaking later in the day, Shadwell Stud's assistant racing manager Richard Hills told Sky Sports Racing: "I've just spoken to Jim. He's missing all the winners but he's had an MRI scan and that's all clear. He won't ride tomorrow (Thursday) but he's okay."

Crowley was forced to miss a promising winner as Israr came out on top in the very next race, a battle of well-regarded newcomers in the British Stallion Studs EBF Maiden Stakes.

Rob Havlin replaced Crowley to ride John Gosden's son of Oaks and King George winner Taghrooda and champion sprinter Muhaarar.

The youngster was sent off at 8-1 behind favourite and stablemate Frantastic, himself a full-brother to Cracksman.

Drawn on the wing in stall 10, Israr lost ground by jinking right at the start, but was soon back on an even keel and with Frantastic off the bridle with two furlongs to run, he moved stylishly into contention.

Despite looking green, Frantastic made a pleasing debut, running on into third, but for Israr it was the perfect start, beating the outsider Savvy Victory by half a length.

Havlin said: "It's nice to ride a winner, but never nice in those circumstances.

"The doctor said he (Crowley) got up OK, but was feeling a bit of pain high in his back so they took him to get checked over."

On the winner, Havlin added: "He's very laid-back. He's like family - Taghrooda was very laid-back. We were going slow (early), and he wasn't really taking the bit. So I sat closer then.

"He was just racing a little bit babyish - but when I gave him a squeeze, he was all there for me and finished out well. He picked up well. He's from a mile-and-a-half family, but he's a bit quicker.

"You can see he's smaller and stockier and stronger than the others. He's nice, and we hope he's got a bright future. I love his mindset."

Thady Gosden said of their runners: "I was very happy with both of them. Obviously, it was first time out for both, so there's that lack of experience.

"I was very happy with the third there (too). He ran on nicely, got the hang of things late on. I'm very happy with the winner. They're both exceptionally well-bred.

"It's obviously nice for Rab to ride the winner - but we hope Jim's OK. It was a bit of a shock to see him fall there, and obviously, it's terrible to see things like that when they happen.

"But he seemed to get up fine, and hopefully he isn't too much worse for it."

Crowley missed another two important rides later on the card as William Buick was drafted in on winners Khaadem and Anmaat.