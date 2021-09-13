National Racehorse Week: Top UK trainers open their stable doors to the public to celebrate life of racehorses

Top trainers are opening their stable doors to the public this week with the launch of the inaugural National Racehorse Week.

The initiative, which runs from September 12-19, aims to celebrate the life of a racehorse and showcase the care and attention they receive.

Over 100 yards are taking part, with members of the public able to book slots to visit stables across the UK.

The likes of Harry Fry, Ian Williams and Roger Teal have already hosted open days, with many more planned across the week, finishing in Newmarket with the Henry Cecil Open Weekend on September 18-19.

Trainer Richard Phillips came up with the idea, initially planned for a single day before being extended.

This is so good to see! Everyone coming down to kick off #NationalRacehorseWeek at @RTPhillips1 yard. The sun is shining and people have come to see the love these animals receive. Great job all! @GBRacing pic.twitter.com/rZszQ7c7ve — Chris Hughes (@chrishughes_22) September 12, 2021

"There are so many great stories to tell and so much good work goes on that it's turned into a week," Phillips told Sky Sports Racing. "I'm delighted with the way people have embraced it.

"The trainers have been wonderful in embracing this and each one is doing something different.

Image: Two onlookers peer over the the rails as a string of horses walk past on the gallops

"The only downfall of the whole week is that it's been so popular, they've been selling out.

"In future years, hopefully this will run and run and we'll have even more opportunities for people to come and visit a racing yard and see all the great work they do."

Thank you to everyone that joined us yesterday for our first Owners' and Open Day at Higher Crockermoor.



A tremendous team effort and an opportunity to showcase not only the fantastic facilities, but how brilliantly these horses are loved and cared for. #NationalRacehorseWeek pic.twitter.com/Of3zvhNP6N — Harry Fry Racing (@HarryFryRacing1) September 13, 2021

Phillips, who trains 30 racehorses at his yard near Moreton-in-Marsh, is hoping the open days inspire the next generation of jockeys, trainers and stable staff.

"I was very lucky that at the age of five or six I went down to Epsom and saw the Derby start and all the jockeys, including Lester Piggott, and knew then exactly what I wanted to do for the rest of my life.

Image: Trainer Roger Varian leads a horse around his yard at Carlburg Stables

"It ignited a passion and a love of the racehorse and I'm hoping a few other young people will be feeling the exact same this week.

"It's a great life and a great occupation. You get so much reward from it, including financial as well as the adrenaline buzz from caring for horses."