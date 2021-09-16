Shadwell Stud to reduce operation with focus on quality as yearlings and broodmares head for autumn sale

Shadwell Stud, home to stars such as Battaash and Baaeed, will downsize its operation with a number of horses sold at auction later this year; Shadwell's founder Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum died in March this year

Thursday 16 September 2021 13:55, UK

Mutasaabeq
Image: Shadwell Stud are switching their focus to 'quality and competition'

One of racing's most famous owner-breeder groups, Shadwell Stud, will significantly downsize its operation, with a new emphasis on "quality and competition".

Shadwell, the creation of Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who died in March this year, announced a full business review on Thursday, during which a number of horses will be sold at upcoming sales.

The blue-and-white colours of Shadwell have been carried by a number of high-profile winners, including recently retired star sprinter Battaash and exciting three-year-old Baaeed.

In a statement, Shadwell confirmed a number of horses in training, yearlings and broodmares will be sold this autumn and over the coming months.

"The family wish to stress that they remain extremely passionate about the sport and through the chairmanship of Sheikha Hissa [Sheikh Hamdan's daughter], herself an accomplished horsewoman, are committed to ensuring that their father's legacy endures for many years to come," a statement read.

Baaeed
Image: Baaeed, who runs in the Shadwell colours, is one of the most exciting horses in training

"They intend to retain a significant number of homebred foals and will continue their global stallion operations."

Chris Kennard, Shadwell's UK director, added: "As part of a long-term plan for Shadwell to operate on a sustainable footing, a recent decision has been made to contract the size of the global business.

"This will involve the imminent sale of a substantial number of horses - including yearlings, horses in training and breeding stock, and in due course, a reorganisation of each of the worldwide operations."

