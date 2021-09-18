Bielsa wins Ayr Gold Cup as jockey Kevin Stott takes solo route on stands' side

A brave ride from Kevin Stott enabled Bielsa to secure big-race honours in the Virgin Bet Ayr Gold Cup.

With the results of Friday's Bronze Cup and the Silver Cup earlier on Saturday's card suggesting a low draw was favourable over the sprint distance of six furlongs, it looked like Bielsa would have his work cut out drawn highest of all in stall 25.

As the stalls opened, the majority of the field split into two groups, with several horses racing on the far side of the track and another batch going down the middle.

The Kevin Ryan-trained Bielsa (15-2), however, ploughed a lone furrow against the stands' side rail, which ultimately proved a masterstroke.

Great Ambassador, the 3-1 favourite, careered clear of his rivals on the far side inside the final furlong, but Bielsa galloped straight and true and was two and a quarter lengths clear passing the post.

Ryan, winning the Ayr Gold Cup for a fifth time, said: "I spoke to Alistair Donald (racing manager for winning owners King Power Racing) this morning and said 'we're on the rail, it's fresh ground, and he likes to go that way anyway'.

"It's great to train a winner like this for King Power. They've been very patient with this horse and I'm chuffed really.

"He's a very talented horse. It just hasn't happened this year. Things go wrong and you get little niggles, but that's what gets you an Ayr Gold Cup - they generally get there fresh and well.

"We've won four Ayr Gold Cups and you wonder if you're going to win another one.

"They were all Group horses and this horse is a Group horse."

