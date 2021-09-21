Breeders' Cup: Mother Earth rerouted for American mission after stablemate Santa Barbara ruled out with setback

Aidan O'Brien has been forced to juggle plans for Mother Earth after Santa Barbara met with a setback.
The 1000 Guineas winner was due to head to Australia to take in the valuable Golden Eagle next month, however, she is now set to run in America instead.
Santa Barbara had won two Grade Ones on her last two outings in the States, the Belmont Oaks and the Beverly D Stakes, and would have been a strong fancy for many at the Breeders' Cup.
Ascot Champions Day live on Sky Sports
Watch British Champions Day at Ascot live on Sky Sports Racing on Saturday, October 16 from 12.30pm
Now it seems Mother Earth, who has also won the Prix Rothschild this season and was unlucky in the Matron Stakes last time out, could take her place. Mother Earth is also still a possibility for the Sun Chariot at Newmarket before heading off on her travels.
"Unfortunately Santa Barbara has had a setback," said O'Brien.
Trending
- Canelo and Plant throw punches during face-off
- Pep hints at chances for youth | Akinfenwa 'a legend!'
- AJ: Right hand or uppercut? I'll hurt Usyk!
- Hungary handed stadium ban after racist abuse of England players
- PSG confirm Messi knee injury, doubt for Man City clash
- Salah storms to form summit
- Alonso to stop taking knee | Tuchel: I see his point
- Neville: Alarm bells for Kane
- Who will be F1's champion? Analysing Lewis vs Max and run-in
- Man Utd vs West Ham on Sky: Lingard to start in much-changed side
"It doesn't look at the moment as if she's going to make the Breeders' Cup.
Follow Sky Sports Racing on Twitter
See the latest horse racing news, interviews and features from Sky Sports Racing
"We've now rerouted Mother Earth. She was going to go to Australia, but we're thinking she'll be going to America to take in some of the races that Santa Barbara could have run in.
"It's a shame for Santa Barbara, she'd been going really well of late."