Prix du Cadran: Hollie Doyle to miss Trueshan ride as BHA uphold seven-day ban for careless riding

Hollie Doyle will miss her intended ride on Trueshan in Saturday's Prix du Cadran after failing in an appeal against a seven-day ban for careless riding.
Doyle received the sanction after stewards at Kempton decided the jockey had caused interference with two other runners during a race on September 17.
Doyle, riding Mountain Ash, drifted across the track, forcing Jack Mitchell and Appeciate to make contact with the rail as well as taking Saffie Osborne and eventual winner Poet's Eye off their racing line.
The ban comes into effect on Friday, October 1 and runs until the 8th, with Sunday, October 3 excluded due to there being no British flat fixture on that date, meaning Doyle could potentially ride on Arc day at ParisLongchamp.
Trueshan, Alan King's star stayer, was last seen winning the Goodwood Cup in July under a fine ride from Doyle, but has since missed two clashes with John and Thady Gosden's Stradivarius after being withdrawn from the Lonsdale Cup at York as well as the Doncaster Cup because of the ground.
Stradivarius and Trueshan are among 16 entered for the Prix du Cadran and look the main rivals to pre-race favourite Princess Zoe.
Doyle could head to France for the Prix de l'Abbaye on Sunday and a reunion with Adrian Nicholls' filly Mo Celita, winner of the Moonlight Cloud Listed Stakes at Deauville last month.