Johnny Farrelly: Trainer permanently excluded from British racing after seven breaches of BHA safeguarding rules

Johnny Farrelly found in breach of six offences under Regulation 4 and one under Regulation 6 of the BHA Safeguarding Regulations; Farrelly has the right to review not before a period of seven years has elapsed

Trainer Johnny Farrelly has been permanently excluded from British racing after being found in breach of seven safeguarding offences.

The verdict follows a five-day hearing in front of the National Safeguarding Panel (NSP), who had been sent the case by the British Horseracing Authority (BHA).

Farrelly's exclusion will commence from October 5 and he has the right to review the finding.

Tim Naylor, director of integrity and regulation for the BHA, said: "Everyone who works in British racing must be willing to call out and stand up to any behaviours which fall short of the values of openness, inclusivity and respect on which our sport is built.

"We are extremely grateful to the people who came forward in this case to highlight the concerns which eventually led to today's finding. It was as a result of the brave actions of these people, reporting concerns via the sport's confidential RaceWISE reporting line, that we have been able to successfully bring this case to a conclusion.

"This was a lengthy and complex investigation which called deeply on the expertise of the sport's dedicated safeguarding unit, who deserve great praise. It also utilised the independent expertise of the National Safeguarding Panel to ensure that any verdict was provided by a fully independent, specialised arbitration process.

"We cannot comment further on the details of the case as they are confidential and we are bound by the NSP's rules around disclosure"