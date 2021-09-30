Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe: Teona ruled out at ParisLongchamp with testing ground conditions expected

Teona has been ruled out of Sunday's Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe due to the likelihood of testing ground at ParisLongchamp.
Roger Varian's charge shocked leading Arc contender Snowfall when winning the Prix Vermeille earlier this month, taking a huge step forward from her previous Listed success at Windsor.
Connections had been eager to test the three-year-old in Sunday's French highlight, but with rain forecast, Varian has announced the daughter of Sea The Stars will sidestep the engagement.
The trainer tweeted: "With substantial rain forecast to arrive on top of ground that is already described as being on the soft side, Teona has been scratched from the Arc this morning."
Teona had been a general 20-1 chance for the race.
Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe draw in full:
1 - Mojo Star
2 - Hurricane Lane
3 - Tarnawa
4 - Love
5 - Deep Bond
6 - Bubble Gift
7 - Broome
8 - Alenquer
9 - Snowfall
10 - Sealiway
11 - Adayar
12 - Torquator Tasso
13 - Baby Rider
14 - Chrono Genesis
15 - Raabihah