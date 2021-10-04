Jockey Matt Griffiths in hospital after car accident

Grade One-winning jockey Matt Griffiths is in a "stable but critical" condition following a fatal car accident on Sunday.
Griffiths was travelling along a road near Exford, a village on Exmoor, when the crash happened.
He was taken to a hospital in Bristol for treatment.
A statement released by the Injured Jockeys' Fund on Monday evening read: "There was a fatal car accident yesterday near Exford on Exmoor.
"National Hunt jockey Matt Griffiths was involved in this and, having been taken to Southmead Hospital in Bristol, is now in a stable but critical condition.
Trending
- Neville: Ronaldo walk-off puts pressure on Ole
- Yaya Toure offers to help beleaguered Barca
- Liverpool have 'substantial evidence' relating to City spit claim
- Coach banned after taking team off following homophobic abuse
- Mercedes considering Hamilton engine penalty for Turkish GP
- Ref Watch: Milner red 'giftwrapped' for Tierney
- Everton remain interested in Man Utd's Van de Beek
- Mbappe: I told PSG in July I wanted to leave
- Abraham, Chilwell handed England call-ups
- Fury warned about Wilder: 'He had better be careful!'
"His family have asked for privacy at this difficult time."
Griffiths partnered Dashel Drasher to success in the Grade One Ascot Chase in February for trainer Jeremy Scott, who has been his biggest supporter.
It was the culmination of a three-race winning streak at Ascot for the pair, who beat Master Tommytucker by two lengths.