Oisin Murphy: Champion jockey stood down from Newmarket rides after failing breathalyzer test

Champion jockey Oisin Murphy has been stood down from Friday's rides at Newmarket after failing a breathalyzer test.

Murphy - who started the day 11 winners ahead of William Buick in this year's title race, which concludes at Ascot next Saturday - was tested prior to his booked ride on Fiorina in the opening race on Friday's card.

Murphy had been due to have five rides, including Mise En Scene in the Group One Fillies' Mile, but in a post on his Twitter account, Murphy said: "I was requested to take a breath test at Newmarket today. I blew under the drink drive limit but over the riding limit.

I was requested to take a breath test at Newmarket today. I blew under the drink drive limit but over the riding limit. I’m sorry to all the people I’ve let down today. I take full responsibility. I will be riding tomorrow. — Oisín Murphy (@oismurphy) October 8, 2021

"I'm sorry to all the people I've let down today. I take full responsibility. I will be riding tomorrow."

Cieren Fallon will ride Mise En Scene, as well as taking over on Ocean Road in the Newmarket Pony Academy Pride Stakes.

The matter has been referred to the British Horseracing Authority (BHA).

Image: Murphy leads the way in the jockeys' championship from William Buick

A notice from BHA stewards, read: "An enquiry was held following a report from the Equine Welfare Integrity/Collection Officer that Oisin Murphy, who was declared to ride Fiorina, had failed a breathalyzer test prior to the race.

"Murphy, the Equine Welfare Integrity/Collection Officer, and Raceday Assistant were interviewed.

"Having heard their evidence, the matter was referred to the Head Office of the British Horseracing Authority for further consideration and Murphy was stood down for the remainder of the day."