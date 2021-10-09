Autumn Stakes: Coroebus sets record straight at Newmarket as he bounces back from Royal Lodge defeat

Coroebus put his last-gasp defeat in the Royal Lodge behind him with a dominant display in the Emirates Autumn Stakes at Newmarket.

An impressive winner on his July Course debut in August, Charlie Appleby's charge was well-fancied to follow up in the Group Two Royal Lodge Stakes a fortnight ago.

The Dubawi colt looked home for all money that day after powering to the lead inside the final two furlongs, but began to paddle in the closing stages and was mowed down by the rallying Royal Patronage in the shadows of the post.

Coroebus was the 4-5 favourite to reward those who kept the faith on his return to the same course and distance - and perhaps mindful of how the race unfolded two weeks ago, William Buick settled his mount at the rear of the field for much of the one-mile contest.

After making smooth inroads as the leaders began to falter, the market leader delivered his challenge towards the stands rail and was ultimately well on top as he passed the post with two lengths in hand over Acomb Stakes runner-up Imperial Fighter.

Paddy Power reacted to the impressive display by trimming Coroebus to 5-1 from 8-1 for next year's 2000 Guineas.

Image: Buick enjoyed a treble at Newmarket after winning the Dewhurst on Native Trail

Appleby said: "Some people questioned running him back so quick after the Royal Lodge, but I didn't want to run him in potentially deep ground at Doncaster in the Futurity (Vertem Futurity Trophy).

"I wanted to come here on good ground, and we were confident after what we saw last time - when maybe I was to blame, because the way he quickened caught Will by surprise. I told him to get him involved, and he travelled away and quickened immediately.

"He's a horse who has always been exciting - even in the spring he was doing stuff he shouldn't have been doing for the size of him.

"He's always impressed us at home - I could have run him in May if I'd wanted to.

"We'll put him away now and look towards the spring - and we'll probably take in a trial, probably the proven route in the Craven.

"He wouldn't want much further than a mile. If anything, when he strengthens up he'll get quicker."