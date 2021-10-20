Chepstow Grade One winner Adagio set for return at Cheltenham in Greatwood Hurdle

The Greatwood Hurdle at Cheltenham is a potential comeback target for David Pipe's stable star Adagio.
Winner of the Grade One Finale Juvenile Hurdle at Chepstow last Christmas, the French import went on to fill the runner-up spot in the Triumph Hurdle at Cheltenham and again at Aintree's Grand National meeting.
Pipe has revealed the four-year-old had a wind operation during the summer, but he is reported to be making good progress for a likely return next month.
Adagio could bid to provide the Pond House team with a sixth Greatwood success at Prestbury Park, although the Fighting Fifth at Newcastle a fortnight later is a possible alternative.
Pipe said: "He'll have an entry at Cheltenham in the Greatwood. We'll have a look at that and we'll have a look the Fighting Fifth as well, probably.
"He's done well over the summer. He's had a wind operation and is in good form, but he won't be out until mid-November onwards.
"Four-year-olds can find it tough in their second season (over hurdles), but we hope he'll be the exception to the rule.
"He's in good form at present, anyway."