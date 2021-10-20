Multiple Group One winner Palace Pier retired to Dalham Hall Stud following Queen Elizabeth II Stakes defeat

Palace Pier - winner of five Group One races - has been retired following his second career defeat in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes on Champions Day.
The son of Kingman won both of his races as a two-year-old and was hotly anticipated as a Group One prospect at three, returning in a Newcastle handicap after the resumption of racing in June 2020.
He then took the step into Group One company in the St James's Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot, defeating Pinatubo in a thrilling finish before bagging a second top-tier prize in the Prix Jacques Le Marois.
A first career defeat followed in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes, the only race he would be beaten in. He lost a shoe when being defeated by just over three lengths by The Revenant and Roseman, but was nonetheless named the world's leading miler of 2020 on international classifications.
His return to the track came in May 2021, cruising to an eight-length success under Frankie Dettori in the bet365 Mile at Sandown before securing a third Group One in the Lockinge Stakes at Newbury.
Further big-race victories followed in the Queen Anne Stakes at Royal Ascot and a second Prix Jacques Le Marois success, becoming the first horse to record consecutive victories of the French Group One.
The four-year-old's racing career was wrapped up with his second defeat in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes last weekend, finishing a narrow second behind the unbeaten Baaeed.
Dettori - who rode Palace Pier in 10 of his 11 races, told PA Media: "Palace Pier has been a great champion and is probably one of the best milers I've ridden.
"Things didn't go our way on Saturday, but he's done nothing wrong in his career - and he'll be a great asset to Darley Stud."
Palace Pier will stand at Darley's Dalham Hall Stud, with a fee to be announced at a later date.
Sam Bullard, Darley's Director of Stallions, said: "Palace Pier is a wonderful horse to look at - and he's even more impressive in full flight.
"He's dominated the hugely competitive mile division for two seasons. He's a very rare talent and we are privileged to be standing him."