Criterium International: Ralph Beckett says Angel Bleu will need to be at his best to land second French Group One

Angel Bleu will need to be at the top of his game in order to win a second Group One in the Criterium International at Saint-Cloud this weekend, according to trainer Ralph Beckett.

Beckett's star two-year-old colt has already had seven runs this season, including victories at Salisbury and Pontefract before showing improvement to land the Group Two Vintage Stakes at Glorious Goodwood.

He then returned after a two-month break to win the Group One Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere at ParisLongchamp, seeing off Noble Truth and Ancient Rome in heavy ground for Charlie Appleby and Andre Fabre respectively.

Image: Frankie Dettori rides Angel Bleu to win the Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere at ParisLongchamp

Ancient Rome will again line up in opposition this weekend, with Aidan O'Brien's Glounthaune heading the possible dangers, having won the Group Three Killavullan Stakes last week at Leopardstown.

"It was very satisfying [in Paris]," Beckett told Sky Sports Racing. "It was a good effort, it really was. He had to run down the favourite, Charlie Appleby's colt, and he won well at the end like a true professional.

"He positively thrives on his work so it seems like we have all his ducks in a row hopefully - it won't be easy on Saturday, I think Ancient Rome in particular will improve from his run in the Lagardere and I think we are going to have to be at our best to hold him off.

"He's an obvious horse for the [Poule d'Essai des] Poulains. We'll be heading in that direction I'm sure."

Image: Scope ridden by Rob Hornby win The Harrogate Water B Corp Noel Murless Stakes

Beckett also looks set to run Scope in the Group One Prix Royal-Oak at ParisLongchamp on Sunday, having sprinted clear to win the Noel Murless Stakes by over seven lengths at Ascot earlier this month.

"He's a horse that in the spring it didn't quite go as we had hoped for him - he had a problem after the Lingfield trial and I really wasn't at all sure how he would run in the Voltiguer," he added.

"I said to the owners anything might happen there and I was hugely encouraged by that run but then he fluffed his lines at the start in the St. Leger but we felt we could've been a lot closer and it all came together in the Noel Murless.

"He's going to have to be at his very best on Sunday but he's had a shortish year really and it seems like a bet to nothing to take him when he's worked well since and he looks well with the trip, ground and track all suiting him well."